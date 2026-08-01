Your car loan is over but your checklist isn't: CA explains costly mistakes made after the last EMI

First task after final EMI

Kaushik pointed out that once the last EMI is credited, the lending bank issues a No Objection Certificate (NOC) and Form 35, documents required to remove the bank's hypothecation from the vehicle's Registration Certificate (RC).

However, he warned that the NOC is valid for only 90 days. If the vehicle owner fails to apply for removal of the hypothecation at the Regional Transport Office (RTO), the lender continues to appear as the legal owner on official records, despite the loan being fully repaid.

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According to Kaushik, many borrowers overlook this crucial administrative step, potentially creating complications during resale or ownership transfers.

Time to rethink your insurance

Paying off the loan also changes how owners should approach vehicle insurance, Kaushik said.

For a five-year-old car, continuing with an expensive comprehensive policy loaded with add-on covers may no longer be financially efficient. He suggested dropping features such as engine protection and return-to-invoice cover, while retaining third-party insurance and a basic comprehensive policy to guard against major liabilities.

The idea, he said, is to align insurance costs with the vehicle's depreciated value rather than continuing to pay for protections designed for a brand-new car.

Don't let the freed-up EMI disappear

One of Kaushik's biggest warnings concerns what happens to the money that was previously going toward the monthly loan.

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He noted that the average Indian car EMI typically ranges between ₹15,000 and ₹25,000. Without an automatic investment plan, that amount often gets absorbed into higher spending within a few months — a phenomenon commonly referred to as lifestyle creep.

Instead, he advised setting up a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) from the very first month after the loan ends so that the freed-up cash immediately begins working toward future financial goals.

Build a maintenance fund

With the manufacturer's warranty likely to have expired after around five years, repair bills can become significantly more expensive.

Kaushik observed that replacing major components in modern vehicles can cost anywhere between ₹40,000 and ₹80,000. Rather than relying on credit or another loan when repairs arise, he recommended diverting around 20% of the previous EMI into a dedicated liquid fund earmarked exclusively for vehicle maintenance.

Such a reserve, he argued, can help owners manage unexpected repair expenses without disrupting their finances.

Hidden cost of upgrading too soon

Kaushik also cautioned against replacing a fully paid-off vehicle immediately after the loan ends.

Buying a new car restarts another five-year repayment cycle, effectively resetting the wealth-building opportunity created by becoming debt-free.

He illustrated the point with an example: if a car owner continues driving the paid-off vehicle for another three years and invests a ₹20,000 monthly EMI into equity mutual funds earning an assumed 12% annual return, the investment could grow into a corpus of roughly ₹8.5 lakh.

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In his view, the real financial gain from paying off a vehicle loan is not simply owning the car outright but using the increased monthly cash flow to build long-term wealth.

Kaushik concluded by saying that completing a car loan effectively delivers a tax-free increase in monthly disposable income. The key decision for borrowers is whether to use that additional cash to create assets or immediately commit it to another vehicle loan.