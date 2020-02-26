Toyota Vellfire to launch in India today; check price, specs and other details

Japanese automotive manufacturer Toyota is all set to launch its latest luxury MPV (multi-purpose vehicle) Vellfire in India on Wednesday. Advance bookings for the luxury MPV are already open and the customers need to pay Rs 10 lakh for the same. The expected cost of the Toyota Vellfire is Rs 85 lakh.

Toyota Vellfire will compete with the likes of Mercedes-Benz-S-Class Marco Polo in the luxury MPV segment. Even though the Vellfire appears exteriors appear similar to a minivan, what sets it apart is the chrome 'samurai armour' grille. The MPV also features split headlight setup and huge tail lights. It also reportedly comes with a bulky bumper that features chrome inserts and huge windows.

Talking about the interiors of the car, the Toyota Vellfire comes with powered seats along with leg support, heating and cooling functions, memory function and fold-out tables. Vellfire boasts two touchscreen displays: 10-inch primary display with Apple Carplay support and a 13-inch secondary display with WiFi and HDMI support.

Vellfire features private screens, chauffeur controls, power sliding doors, dual sunroof, 3-Zone AC, ambient roof lighting and 17-speaker JBL audio system as a part of its lounge experience. The latest Toyota minivan has features like 7 airbags, parking assist, hill start assist, TPMS among many others to ensure driver safety.

The 6-seater luxury MPV by Toyota is powered with a 2.5-litre petrol hybrid engine that churns out 115 PS of power and 198Nm of peak torque. The new Toyota Vellfire is reportedly a self-charging hybrid vehicle that runs on a battery with a 60:40 power split between electric and petrol motor.

The latest Toyota car will be available in a single Executive Lounge variant across the country. It will reportedly have 4 colour options - burning white, pearl white, graphite and black.

Also read: Toyota to launch luxurious 7-seater minivan Vellfire on Feb 26; to rival Mercedes Marco Polo, Kia Carnival

Also read: Trump's fresh 'high tariffs on Harley' jibe at India; he's right and wrong!