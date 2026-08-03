Parle launches limited-edition Melody Tiramisu toffee inspired by viral 'Melodi' moment, celebrates India-Italy friendship

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Sweet tribute to India-Italy friendship

Parle's latest offering replaces the classic chocolate-caramel profile with a tiramisu-inspired coffee flavour, paying homage to one of Italy's most iconic desserts. The packaging prominently highlights the friendship between India and Italy, turning an internet sensation into a limited-edition product.

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According to reports, the 180-gram Melody Tiramisu pack is classified under coffee candies on Blinkit and will remain available only for the next couple of months, making it an exclusive seasonal launch.

From childhood favourite to global conversation

Introduced in 1983, Melody has remained one of India's most recognisable confectionery brands with its signature chocolate-filled caramel flavour and memorable tagline, "Melody itni chocolaty kyun hai?" The recent diplomatic spotlight transformed the humble toffee into a global talking point, with social media celebrating its unexpected role in international relations.

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Social media reactions

The launch has generated significant buzz online, with many users praising Parle for cleverly capitalising on the viral "Melodi" trend. Food bloggers and social media users have described the campaign as a creative blend of pop culture, diplomacy and brand nostalgia, while many expressed curiosity about how the tiramisu-flavoured candy tastes.

A user wrote, "When the Marketing , Product Devp, Services and Leadership teams are all in sync "

Another user wrote, "First in my bloodline to see a chocolate being marketed by prime ministers of two countries"

Third user wrote, "Friendship so goated melody walon ne naya flavour hi bna diya "