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Parle launches limited-edition Melody Tiramisu toffee inspired by viral 'Melodi' moment, celebrates India-Italy friendship

Parle launches limited-edition Melody Tiramisu toffee inspired by viral 'Melodi' moment, celebrates India-Italy friendship

Introduced in 1983, Melody has remained one of India's most recognisable confectionery brands with its signature chocolate-filled caramel flavour and memorable tagline, "Melody itni chocolaty kyun hai?"

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 3, 2026 11:47 AM IST
Parle launches limited-edition Melody Tiramisu toffee inspired by viral 'Melodi' moment, celebrates India-Italy friendshipParle Products has launched a limited-edition Melody Tiramisu toffee, inspired by the viral "Melodi"

In a move that blends nostalgia, diplomacy, and smart marketing, Parle Products has launched a limited-edition Melody Tiramisu toffee, inspired by the viral "Melodi" phenomenon involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The special edition pack carries the message "Celebrating India-Italy Friendship" and is currently available exclusively on Blinkit for a limited period.

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The launch comes just months after PM Modi gifted a packet of Melody toffees to Giorgia Meloni during his visit to Rome in May 2026. The light-hearted exchange quickly went viral after Meloni shared a video on social media, calling Melody "a very, very good toffee." The moment reignited the already popular #Melodi trend, a portmanteau of Modi and Meloni's names, which had first gained global attention after the Italian Prime Minister used the hashtag during the COP28 climate summit in Dubai.

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    Sweet tribute to India-Italy friendship

    Parle's latest offering replaces the classic chocolate-caramel profile with a tiramisu-inspired coffee flavour, paying homage to one of Italy's most iconic desserts. The packaging prominently highlights the friendship between India and Italy, turning an internet sensation into a limited-edition product.

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    According to reports, the 180-gram Melody Tiramisu pack is classified under coffee candies on Blinkit and will remain available only for the next couple of months, making it an exclusive seasonal launch.

    From childhood favourite to global conversation

    Introduced in 1983, Melody has remained one of India's most recognisable confectionery brands with its signature chocolate-filled caramel flavour and memorable tagline, "Melody itni chocolaty kyun hai?" The recent diplomatic spotlight transformed the humble toffee into a global talking point, with social media celebrating its unexpected role in international relations.

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    Social media reactions

    The launch has generated significant buzz online, with many users praising Parle for cleverly capitalising on the viral "Melodi" trend. Food bloggers and social media users have described the campaign as a creative blend of pop culture, diplomacy and brand nostalgia, while many expressed curiosity about how the tiramisu-flavoured candy tastes.

    A user wrote, "When the Marketing , Product Devp, Services and Leadership teams are all in sync "

    Another user wrote, "First in my bloodline to see a chocolate being marketed by prime ministers of two countries"

    Third user wrote, "Friendship so goated melody walon ne naya flavour hi bna diya "

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    Business Today Desk
    Business Today Desk

    Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

    Published on: Aug 3, 2026 11:47 AM IST
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