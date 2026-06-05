Vietnam’s Vingroup is now in India's ride-hailing business 

Vietnam’s Vingroup-backed electric ride-hailing service Green SM has entered the Indian market by rolling out taxi services in Delhi-NCR as it looks to fill the void after BluSmart shutdown last year.

In the initial phase, the ride-hailing service will operate nearly 1,000 VinFast Limo Green electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) with each car having a seating capacity of seven people including the driver.

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India is Green SM’s fifth international market, following Vietnam, Laos, Indonesia, and the Philippines. The launch of Green SM comes a year after electric ride-hailing start-up BluSmart ceased its operations in the city owing to regulatory scrutiny and financial mismanagement. Since then, several ride-hailing customers in Delhi-NCR were waiting for an all-electric taxi service.

The company plans to expand its service coverage in stages. It has also partnered with employee transportation and workplace management start-ups such as MoveInSync and Routematic.

Green SM expects one-third of its rides to come from airport customers. The taxi service is eyeing 18-20% rides from business-to-business corporate customers.

The new ride-hailing service also helps the Vietnamese conglomerate in finding a captive customer for electric cars assembled by its sister company VinFast in Tamil Nadu. VinFast sold roughly 1,230 EVs in May 2026.

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Green SM has promised its drivers a fixed salary for the first two months and commission-based compensation depending on revenue generation afterwards.

Green SM says its vehicles are fitted with the “Secure-to-Safe” safety system, which includes interior and exterior cameras, AI-powered technology, and emergency support buttons for both drivers and passengers.

To attract new customers Green SM says it is offering a promotion of 50%, up to Rs 250, for customers booking rides through the app from June 5 to June 10.

“India is one of the most important mobility markets in the world. Its scale, rapid growth, and strong spirit of innovation are opening up many opportunities for the future of green transportation. We come to India with respect for the market, confidence in its long-term potential, and a commitment to working closely with local partners,” said Nguyen Van Thanh, Global CEO of GreenSM.