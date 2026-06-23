VinFast ties up with Shriram Finance to widen EV funding access

For buyers considering a shift to electric mobility, access to finance often shapes the decision as much as the vehicle itself. VinFast India has signed a MoU with Shriram Finance to improve access to financing solutions and support wider adoption of electric mobility in the country.

Under the partnership, prospective customers will get tailored financing solutions across its product portfolio, including up to 100% on-road funding, attractive interest rates and flexible repayment options.

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The company said the tie-up is aimed at simplifying EV ownership and accelerating adoption, while also allowing the company to tap NBFC’s pan-India presence, vehicle financing expertise and customer reach across urban, rural and semi-urban markets.

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The EV maker said Shriram Finance, through its green finance initiatives, shares its vision of accelerating the transition towards cleaner and more sustainable mobility solutions across India.

Tapan Ghosh, CEO, VinFast India, said, "India's transition to electric mobility will be shaped not just by strong products, but by the strength of the ecosystem that supports them. Our partnership with Shriram Finance reflects VinFast's continued focus on removing barriers to EV adoption by improving financing accessibility and enabling a smoother ownership experience for our customers across markets"

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"We are pleased to collaborate with VinFast through this strategic MOU, which marks an important step towards strengthening sustainable mobility solutions in India. This association reflects our shared vision to accelerate EV adoption and support the development of a stronger green mobility ecosystem across the country," Nandagopal R, President & National Business Head – Shriram Green Finance.

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VinFast said the partnership is another step in its effort to build a robust EV ecosystem in India as it strengthens its footprint in the market. Following the recent launch of the VF MPV 7, which marked its entry into the electric MPV segment, the company said it is continuing to build momentum through initiatives aimed at improving accessibility and ownership convenience. It added that, along with financing access, it is also focusing on assured resale and structured buyback programmes to make electric mobility more practical, accessible and convenient for Indian consumers.

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VinFast's current product line-up includes electric SUVs, e-scooters and e-buses. The company said it is in its next growth phase, expanding its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing manufacturing capacities.