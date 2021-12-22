Amazon to acquire Narayan Murthy-led Catamaran Venture’s stake in Cloudtail

Amazon India will acquire the 76 per cent stake of Narayan Murthy’s family office, Catamaran Ventures in Cloudtail India, which is the biggest seller on the e-commerce platform. Amazon India has sought the approval from the Competition Commision of India (CCI) for acquisition of the Catamaran Venture’s stake in Cloudtail.



“Prione Business Services Pvt. Ltd., the joint venture between Catamaran and Amazon, will be acquired by Amazon subject to requisite regulatory approvals. On August 09, 2021, the Partners had announced their decision to not continue the JV beyond the end of its current term of May 2022,” as per a joint statement.

“Amazon will acquire Catamaran’s shareholding in Prione in compliance with applicable laws including all assets and liabilities. The businesses of the Joint Venture shall continue under the leadership of the current management and on receipt of regulatory approvals, the board of Prione & Cloudtail will take steps to complete the transaction in compliance with applicable laws,” the statement added.



Cloudtail, in which Amazon holds 24 per cent stake, along with Narayan Murthy’s Catamaran Ventures (76 per cent), saw net profit rise by 171 per cent year-on-year to Rs 183 crore in FY21.



It also has Amazon India head, Amit Agarwal as its board member. After the scrutiny from regulators and the government, Amazon and Catamaran Ventures recently announced that Cloudtail India will cease operations from May 2022.