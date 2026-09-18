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Australia to restrict family visas for international students: What Indian applicants need to know

Australia to restrict family visas for international students: What Indian applicants need to know

However, exemptions will apply to students from Pacific and Southeast Asian countries and those enrolled in certain courses, including PhD programmes

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 18, 2026 1:25 AM IST
Australia to restrict family visas for international students: What Indian applicants need to knowAustralia is set to significantly tighten rules for international students

Australia is set to significantly tighten rules for international students bringing family members into the country, as the federal government moves to reduce net overseas migration and address pressure on housing, according to ABC News.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke announced the changes as part of a broader overhaul of Australia's temporary migration system. The reforms are aimed at reducing net overseas migration to 225,000 by 2028, with the government arguing that migration settings need to be adjusted to give housing supply more time to catch up with demand.

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Under the new rules, international students will generally not be allowed to add family members to their student visas. However, exemptions will apply to students from Pacific and Southeast Asian countries and those enrolled in certain courses, including PhD programmes. Students whose families are already in Australia under existing arrangements will not have their families separated by the changes.

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Burke said the government wanted more control over Australia's migration system and the options available to manage temporary migration.

“The more tools that are available the better we can target the system,” Tony Burke said. “In the absence of [legislation] there are still more levers the government will be able to use.”

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Why this matters for Indian students

The policy could be particularly important for Indians, who form one of Australia's largest international student communities. For married students or those with children, the inability to bring dependants could make Australia a more complicated destination for higher education.

Previously, Australia's student visa system allowed eligible students to include a spouse or dependent children as secondary applicants, subject to financial, health and character requirements. Family members could also apply later as subsequent entrants if they had been declared in the original student visa application.

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The new restrictions could therefore influence how Indian families calculate the overall cost and practicality of studying in Australia. Students may have to choose between travelling alone and leaving their families in India or considering alternative study destinations with different dependent-visa arrangements.

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The impact could extend beyond students. Australia's international education sector is a major economic contributor. International education generated A$53.6 billion in the year to June 2025, making it Australia's fourth-largest export, according to Reuters.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 18, 2026 1:25 AM IST
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