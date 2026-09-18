From a 10-year-old fashion designer to a 5-year-old yoga instructor: Meet Guinness World Records’ Young Achievers 2027

From fashion to yoga

Max Alexander from the US started calling himself a “dressmaker” at four and sewed a frock for his sister. At 7 years 266 days, he showcased an entire collection at Denver Fashion Week and became the youngest runway show designer.

On 3 March, aged 10 years 6 days, he became the youngest runway show designer at Paris Fashion Week. Max has also created custom garments for celebrities including Sharon Stone and gained over 13 million fans across his social channels.

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Phoenix Giselle Hicks from the US attended her first yoga class with her mother at three months old. After completing 200 hours of training, she became the youngest yoga instructor at 5 years 337 days on 22 June 2025.

Snooker and coding prodigies

UK toddler Jude Owens began playing miniature snooker at two and moved to full-sized tables within a year. At 2 years 261 days, he became the youngest person to make a double pot on 1 September 2025. A month later, he became the youngest person to make a bank shot.

His father Luke said: “As a father, you’d always hope that your kids do well in life, so that would be the biggest aspiration if [Jude was to become world champion]. It would be a great story.”

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Australia’s Noah Williams learned C++ at six and began programming computers to help with mathematical calculations. By seven, he had joined Mensa after achieving an IQ score in the 99.9th percentile.

At 8 years 307 days, he became the youngest computer programmer when one of his programs was published by an independent firm on 8 August 2025.

“You just need to learn the basics of coding and then the possibilities are endless,” Noah explained. “You can really let your imagination flow and get creative.”

Paralympic medals and an MBE

Bly Twomey represented Great Britain at the Paralympic Games just three years after taking up table tennis. At 14 years 124 days, she became the youngest Paralympic table-tennis medallist on 29 August 2024, winning two bronze medals.

“The best part about playing table tennis has been seeing all the different disabilities at the Paralympics as I never realized how many people there were like me.

“Go out there and be the person you want to be,” she added. “Everyone is born for a reason; now it’s time for you to find yours.”

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Carmela Chillery-Watson MBE, who was diagnosed with L-CMD at four, has raised £500,000 ($670,000) for Muscular Dystrophy UK. She became the youngest recipient of an MBE, aged 11 years 78 days on 13 June 2025.

“Don’t focus on the bad things. Think of what you can do and live your life to the fullest.”

Surfing and speaking

Kelia Mehani Gallina began surfing at Teahupo’o at four. On 8 August 2025, aged 12 years 363 days, she became the youngest person to compete in the World Surf League Championship Tour, finishing ninth out of 12 female competitors.

India’s Anvi Vishesh Agrawal became the youngest person to publish a bilingual book at 4 years 254 days on 11 June 2024. Her book Little Girl’s Big Emotions sold over 1,160 copies in its first week.

On 5 January 2025, aged 5 years 96 days, she became the youngest TEDx speaker (female).