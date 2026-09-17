Tata Trusts asks Tata Sons to explore options other than listing, says ‘Tata Model has to be saved’

The findings and recommendations from the review will be presented to the Tata Sons board, after which a separate meeting will be convened to consider the assessment and decide on the appropriate course of action.

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Tata Sons had decided against listing in 2024

The Trusts pointed to earlier decisions to underline that their position has remained unchanged. The Tata Sons board had unanimously decided in March 2024 that the company should remain unlisted. The decision was taken under the guidance of the late Ratan Tata.

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In July 2025, the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust also unanimously passed resolutions that Tata Sons should remain unlisted. The resolutions were subsequently communicated to Tata Sons for necessary action.

Tata Trusts said these decisions reflected a consistent position on preserving the existing structure of Tata Sons and the wider Tata Group.

Noel Tata highlights Tata ownership model

Explaining the Trusts’ position, Noel Tata said the Tata Group was conceived as a vehicle for national service carried out through business and had operated on those principles for more than a century.

He argued that the group’s ownership structure had enabled Tata Sons to take decisions that may not have been supported by a purely commercial approach.

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“What makes the Tata operating structure unique is that it is premised on trust and its majority shareholder is a charity,” Noel Tata said. He added that the charity uses dividends received from its holdings to fund hospitals, universities and research, with the broader objective of public service and nation building.

“That is not sentiment. It is the operating model of this House, and it has stood the test of time for more than a century. A listing will destroy its character and strike at the heart of this principle,” he said.

Tata Trusts seeks wider review

The Trusts said the issue was not merely about the financial or regulatory implications of a potential listing but about preserving the “nature and character” of the Tata Group as an institution.

They said they support a constructive, informed and lawful process through which all permissible alternatives can be examined comprehensively, while protecting the long-term public interest.

The Tata Trusts also said they would continue engaging with Tata Sons and relevant authorities to support a “fair, transparent, and legally compliant process” as the company evaluates its options.