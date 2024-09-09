Junior Presidents Cup teams finalised for 2024 event with 12th men added

The Presidents Cup and American Junior Golf Association have announced the final teams for the fourth Junior Presidents Cup which tees off on September 22 at Le Club Laval-sur-le-Lac’s Blue Course in Montreal, four days before the 2024 Presidents Cup begins at nearby The Royal Montreal Golf Club.

The 12th players for the US and International teams were finalised last week with Michael Riebe of California, and China’s Hanjie Yu earning the final spots on the respective squads for the two-day match-play competition featuring the top 24 juniors age 19 years and younger from around the world excluding Europe, a statement from the organisers said.

The players are split into teams of 12, half from the United States and the other half from around the world. Taking place just days before the start of the biennial Presidents Cup, the Junior Presidents Cup was developed to give the world’s best non-European juniors a unique playing opportunity to compete in an international team match-play competition and showcase the global reach of junior golf.

Le Club Laval-sur-le-Lac was founded in 1917 and is considered to be one of the most prestigious clubs in Canada, ranking among the country’s top 100 golf courses. The tournament will be played on the Blue Course, which was redesigned in 2013 by 2024 International Presidents Cup captain Mike Weir and Ian Andrew, who had also worked as the restoration architect of the Green course at Le Club Laval-sur-le-Lac.

Hanjie Yu is the third player from China to join the 2024 International Team. He is No. 229 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking® and has two wins in international competition this year. He gained entry to the team as the highest-ranked player in the WAGR not otherwise qualified as of September 5.

Eight countries are represented on the International Team, with China fielding three players and Vietnam and Thailand each with two representatives. Indonesia, New Zealand,, Canada and Colombia are also represented, India being represented by 14-year-old Kartik Singh, the youngest player in the competition. The Internationals are led by 2013 Presidents Cup alumni Graham DeLaet as they seek their first victory in the Junior Presidents Cup.

For the US, Riebe, a Vanderbilt University commit, has three top-10 AJGA Invitational finishes this season, including a fourth-place finish at the Rolex Tournament of Champions. He also had top-five finishes at the Boy’s Junior PGA Championship and the Western Junior Championship on a national junior golf stage. Riebe makes his first appearance on the United States team as the highest-ranked player on the Rolex AJGA Rankings who was not otherwise qualified.

Riebe also competed in the Wyndham Cup in July for the West Team. He will look to bring that match play experience into the Junior Presidents Cup. The US Team is represented by eight different states, including two players from Florida, Texas, North Carolina and California. Additionally, eight players are Rolex Junior All-Americans (Miles Russell, Tyler Watts, Blades Brown, Will Hartman, Ronin Banerjee, Tyler Mawhinney, Jackson Byrd, Michael Riebe).

Charley Hoffman, a 2017 Presidents Cup participant, will captain the US team as they look for their fourth-consecutive victory in the competition after lifting the cup at Plainfield Country Club (2017), The Royal Melbourne Golf Club (2019) and Myers Park Country Club (2022).

The teams: Internationals: Graham DeLaet (captain), Xihhuan Chang (China), Nguyen Anh Minh (Vietnam), Rayhan Abdul Latief (Indonesia), Thanawin Lee (Thailand), Joshua Bai (New Zealand), Kartik Singh (India), Le Khanh Hung (Vietnam), Liangliang Gu (China), Warut Boonrod (Thailand), Antoine Jasmin (Canada), Samuel Gonzalez* (Colombia) and Hanjie Yu (China),

United States: Charley Hoffman (captain), Miles Russell (Florida), Tyler Watts (Alabama), Blades Brown (Tennessee), Pennson Badgett (North Carolina), Asher Vargas (Texas), Luke Colton (Texas), Will Hartman (North Carolina), Ronin Banerjee (California), Tyler Mawhinney (Florida), Jackson Byrd (Georgia), Logan Reilly* (Virginia) and Michael Riebe (California).

*Represents captain’s picks

