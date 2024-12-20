LIV Golf superstar Bryson DeChambeau will play International Series India

LIV Golf superstar and defending US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau will be seen in action at the International Series India presented by DLF from January 30 to February 2, 2025, marking the first time a defending major champion competes on the Indian sub-continent.

The Crushers GC captain will join his Indian team-mate Anirban Lahiri for the first of 10 elevated events on the 2025 Asian Tour calendar, with more marquee names expected to turn out for the $2 million tournament taking place at DLF Golf & Country Club in Gurgaon, a statement said

The 31-year-old won the US Open at Pinehurst in June edging out world number three Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, adding to the same title he won at Winged Foot in 2020.

With two wins on the LIV Golf League and seven PGA Tour titles, as well as the two US Open wins, DeChambeau is one of the most dynamic and well-known figures in modern-day golf, recognised worldwide for his unorthodox approach to the game.

From putting on muscle for increased driving distance, to designing his own clubs, DeChambeau has carved out a unique niche thanks to his analytical approach and unique vision that has brought gains and rewards over the years.

With an online following of 1.6 million on YouTube and 2.1 million on Instagram, the American is also blazing a trail in content creation, introducing a new and important online audience to the sport.

International Series India presented by DLF is the first tournament on the LIV Golf-backed series to be played on the sub-continent. It is the first of 10 events that will be held at destinations including Macau, Morocco, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia, with other venues expected to be announced shortly.

The series offers players from all over the world a pathway onto the LIV Golf League, with the end-of-season rankings champion guaranteed a place on the roster for the following season. The International Series Rankings also offers players a second chance to claim a place on the LIV Golf League, through the innovative LIV Golf Promotions event, the statement added.