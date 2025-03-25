Past champions Siem, Nakajima set sights on a title repeat at 58th Hero Indian Open

Two champions, with one aim. Hero Indian Open winners in 2023 and 2024 Marcel Siem of Germany and Japan’s Keita Nakajima spoke on their hopes and chances of regaining the glittering trophy come championship Sunday, their approach to the task evident in carefully chosen language.

“The win in 2023 was very special,” recalled Siem, a popular winner at the DLF Golf and Country Club two years ago. When I arrived here from Singapore yesterday, all the memories came back. I had a long stretch where I didn't win a tournament and the Hero Indian Open kickstarted my career again in a way. So I'm very, very happy to be back.

“I know the golf course. I have my strategy all ready. This is one of the tournaments where you have to think the most. I can remember literally every shot from two years ago. My caddie walked the course today, checked out the grain on the greens because I think this is key this week.

“The greens look very firm and the grain change is very important when you hit irons into it. If it's down grain or into the grain so you know the ball will spin or not. That's very important on his golf course so he did this job, he did his homework and tomorrow is just about having a good time and recover again and then be as fit as possible for Thursday.”

Now 44, Siem outlasted fellow-German Yannick Paul by a shot two years ago, 14 under par 274 to Paul’s 275, and won it on the 72nd and final hole with a par after a nerve-jangling approach shot. “My caddie thinks it's a bit more difficult than it was in 2023,” he observed on Tuesday.

“Last year the winning score was better. I think it was a bit softer and there was less wind. My goal is 2-under every nine holes. So I think if I shoot four times four-under par, I have a good chance to win again. So this is my game plan for this week.

“I have to be careful that I don't get greedy with my expectations. If I put my expectations too high, it never works with me.”

For the more reticent Nakajima, who won running away from the field last year despite dropping shots in his final three holes, it is an opportunity to further push along his goals after injuries dogged him in 2024, particularly after the Paris Olympics.

“Winning here was so great. It gave me a lot of confidence in my first season and also I was able to play all the way to the Tour Championship in Dubai. This is a tough course. I don't know how I won last year but I will just stay patient this year.

“I had back pain after the Olympics and then I stopped playing. Started playing again like one month, so I would like to say thank you to the team, family and also agents. So I restarted in Japan in 2025. That was great moment for me.

“I’m excited to play again in this tournament and honoured to be back as a defending champion. So, of course I want to win. It is a tough golf course, all right but I will play and just commit to one shot at a time.”

The 24-year-old, whose win at the Hero Indian Open is so far his lone DP World Tour, felt he was nearing the sort of form that helped him win in India last year with a runner-up finish at the Porsche Singapore Classic. “Last week at Singapore, the performance was great,” Nakajima said.

“I had five or six weeks off, but I was prepared for this Asian swing. I finished second place but I was playing great and I still feel positive this week. I will try to give my best performance this week. “I want to win this tournament again and I want to play PGA Tour next year. So now it's five Japanese people playing PGA Tour, right. This is so good for Japan. I want to also go into PGA and join the Japanese players playing there.”