Scheffler makes Players history as Kim, Matsuyama finish tied for sixth place

World number one Scottie Scheffler overcame a neck injury picked up on the second day to successfully defend his Players title at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra, Florida, on Sunday, overcoming a five-shot deficit at the start of the final round to prevail by a stroke over a three-man group that included day three leader Xander Schauffele.

Related Articles

At the wire, Scheuffele, 27, totalled 20 under par 268 built on cards of 67-69-68-64, becoming the first to successfully defend title, while also winning in back-to-back weeks following his triumph at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard last week, the PGA Tour said.

It was his eighth PGA Tour win since the start of the 2021-22 season, the most of any player in that span ahead of the five by Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm. Sharing second place were Schauffele (70), The Open champion Brian Harman (68) and US Open winner Wyndham Clark (69) on 19 under 269 after a pulsating final round battle.

Down the order, Korean star Si Woo Kim fired a career of 8-under 64 for his first top-10 of the season at the $25 million event where he finished alongside Japanese superstar Hideki Matsuyama in shared sixth place on 15 under par 273. Indian-American Sahith Theegala (70-67-67-71), sixth overnight took a solid ninth place on 13 under 275 with Maverick McNealy.

Playing well ahead of the final pairing on Sunday, Scheffler holed out from the fairway for a stunning eagle early to spark his charge before adding six more birdies to post the day’s joint low score with Kim. Harman, Schauffele and Clark, who also finished runner-up to Scheffler last week, all had birdie looks on the last hole to force a play-off but missed. Clark came closest when his 17-foot attempt horse-shoed out of the cup.

“It’s good to be sitting here (winner’s chair) again. Today was another battle, hard-fought week. A lot of guys played some really good golf this week. A few of them finished at 19; I finished at 20-under. That's some really good golf around this course,” said Scheffler, who suffered a neck sprain during second round which inhibited his movements.

“I parred the first three, and then the hole-out really got me going there on No. 4. I made some nice putts to close out the back nine. Going into days like today it's nice coming out on top, for sure. It's a great feeling.”

Kim, the 2017 Players winner hit top form in the final round, sinking an eagle and seven birdies against a lone bogey while Matsuyama closed with a flawless 67.

Kim, who has registered five top-30s without missing a single cut in seven prior starts this year, was delighted to enjoy his first top-10 since finishing fourth at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday last June.

“I’m happy with my first top-10 of the season. I’ve played well over the last few weeks but didn’t finish strong, so I’m happy with this,” he said.

“Over the last six holes, I was trying my best. I tried to focus hard and I think I did well.”

The highlight of Kim’s day was an eagle on the par-5 hole 16 when he fired a 3-iron from 236 yards to 18 feet of the pin “The last couple of days, I didn’t hit enough with the tee shot (on 16), so I hit it hard today as the pin was tucked at the back. It was a perfect number with a 3-iron and I made it,” said Kim, who sank birdies on the other three par-5 holes and ranked second in Strokes Gained: Putting in the final round.

“I putted well. I’ve not been putting well on Sundays and last few holes have always been a struggle. I tried to not think about next shot, and stayed in the moment. I think it helped with my focus. This finish helps me a lot, it’ll give me confidence. I think everything have started to fall in place. My putting is coming along and I’m doing good now.”

Matsuyama maintained his recent run of good form which includes a win and a T12 in his last two starts as he recorded his fourth top-10 at the event. He made five birdies against no bogeys to end his week on a high note. “My putting and shot-making were not that great, but I was able to get a few strokes back again today, so I’m happy about that,” said the nine-time PGA Tour winner.

“There was some bad and there was some good. If I can keep progressing, I feel I should be able to keep myself in contention each week, so I’ll focus on that and keep moving forward. The last couple weeks have been pretty rough with my back so I plan to get some rest and not overwork myself and get ready for my next tournament.”

Scheffler became the eighth multiple winner of the Payers Championship and first since Tiger Woods won his second title in 2013. Only Jack Nicklaus with three (1974, 1976, 1978) has more and Scheffler joins Woods again as the second to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and the Players multiple times.

Incidentally, his 72-hole total of 20-under 268 was the second-lowest winning score in tournament history and lowest since Greg Norman in 1994 (24-under 264).