Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leader tear into Sitharaman's Budget speech

Calling Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech "hollow", Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the government's annual financial statement was full of talk but nothing substantial.

"Maybe this was the longest Budget speech in history but it had nothing, it was hollow," Gandhi said. He also stated, "The main issue facing is unemployment. I didn't see any strategic idea that would help our youth get jobs. I saw tactical stuff but no central idea. It describes govt well, lot of repetition, rambling-it is mindset of govt, all talk, but nothing happening".

Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma also targeted Sitharaman saying the FM has failed to explain budgetary maths. "Flowery language and high-sounding words and platitudes are meaningless," Sharma stated.

Sharma also said, "Goal of 5 trillion dollar economy by 2024 with a GDP growth of 4.8% is a pipe dream. To achieve that requires uninterrupted double-digit GDP growth".



Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said that Budget 2020 not only confirmed bankruptcy of the economy but also bankruptcy of government's idea. "Piecemeal measures, repackaged schemes, jugglery of tax slabs & no real solutions to solve the present economic crisis," Patel said referring to the Union Budget.

"After squeezing out LIC of profitability the govt now wants to sell it, to rescue itself," he claimed.