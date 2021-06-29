Goa's iconic club Tito's sold to Punjab-based casino operator: sources

Goa's iconic club Tito's and related properties have been sold to a Punjab-based casino operator, according to sources. On Monday, Ricardo D'Souza, one of the promoters of the club, had announced that the club and other allied businesses had been sold off following alleged "harassment" by government officials, local politicians, and non-governmental organisations.

D'Souza had not disclosed the identity of the new owner of Tito's. However, sources have learnt that the club has been sold to a Punjab-based casino operator.

In a Facebook post, D'Souza said, "It is with sadness but with anger that we have sold our entire business in Goa. I personally have suffered the least as I was compensated adequately and even my future generations won't have to work".

He said, "I will also share some with our staff, but in the long term they now have no jobs. Can I please ask our officials to employ them as I do not ever plan any more business in Goa."

The former Tito's promoter explained that by "officials" he meant "all the harassing lot, like police, PDA (Planning and Development Authority), CRZ (Coastal Regulation Zone), NGOs, panchayats and sarpanches, block development officers (BDO), and deputy collectors."

"I am very grateful to certain segments of the government like Dr. (Chief Minister Pramod) Sawant, the IAS officers, ex-staff, present staff, our neighbours, all my friends and family and the common people of Goa who all contributed to this great Brand called TITO'S. End of an Era!" D'Souza conveyed.

According to Tito's website, the club was established in 1971 by Henry De Souza. De Souza after travelling throughout the world for years had decided to provide a place for all the expats to meet up in Calangute, Goa.

Tito's official website claims since its opening in the 70s, it has played over 87,600 hours of music. The club has hosted 16,425 parties and on average had 90,000 visitors every month.

