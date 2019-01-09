WhatsApp redesigns audio file sharing section, lets you send up to 30 audio files at once

Sending multiple audio files will get simpler as WhatsApp is working to improve the Audio Picker, a section for sharing audio files. Post the new update, the new section will have the ability to add as many as 30 audio files at once. Users will also be able to preview the audio files before sending them to their contacts. This is a major update considering the fact that WhatsApp presently allows users to send only one audio file at a time.

Also Read: WhatsApp to soon introduce fingerprint authentication feature on Android

Also Read: How does WhatsApp end-to-end encryption work

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.19.1: WhatsApp is working on a new redesigned section to send audio files to contacts. It supports audio preview and image preview of the audio file (if available). Max 30 audio messages at a time. FEATURE AVAILABLE IN FUTURE! pic.twitter.com/5hCIavpCcU - WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) January 7, 2019

The redesigned audio section could be the next major update after the Facebook owned app brought the picture-in-picture mode to the masses. The new redesigned section will list all available audio files stored in your phone. The user will be able to play the audio before sending it, and it is also possible to select more than one audio files. There could also be a preview of album art associated with the listed audio files.

The feature is still under development and will be made available in the future. WABetaInfo says that the redesigned audio files section is a part of the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.19.1. However, the new feature is currently disabled by default and would only be enabled sometime in future.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also working on a secure locking mechanism for Google's Android platform. The feature was recently spotted after the company rolled out the latest update for its Application version 2.19.3 for Android update in the Google Play's Beta Program.

WhatsApp has been working on several new features for both Android and iOS users like Dark Mode, Consecutive Voice Message, sticker search and many more.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Honor 10 Lite to launch in India on January 15; check out features, specifications