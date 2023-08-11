Petrol and diesel prices on August 11: Check current rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, other cities here

Petrol and diesel prices on August 11: Like most days, oil marketing companies kept the petrol and diesel prices constant or at the same level on August 11, Friday.

In Delhi, the price of petrol on Friday is Rs 96.72 per liter, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol demands a higher price of Rs 106.31 per liter, with diesel following suit at Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, the cost of petrol amounts to Rs 106.31 per liter, with diesel priced at Rs 92.76 per liter. In Chennai, petrol is available at Rs 102.63 per liter, while diesel can be obtained at Rs 94.24 per liter.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) have temporarily abandoned the daily price revision of petrol, diesel since last year.

The last country-wide revision was done on May 21, 2022, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

Price chart here:

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 98.65

Diesel: Rs 88.95

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 97.04

Diesel: Rs 89.91

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.43

Diesel: Rs 89.65

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

Petrol: Rs 96.65

Diesel: Rs 89.82

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.58

Diesel: Rs 89.75

Global crude oil

On Friday, oil prices edged higher on Friday on optimism from the OPEC producer group that oil demand will be robust in 2024 as it also nudged up its expectations for global economic growth, Reuters said.

Brent crude rose 7 cents to settle at $86.47 a barrel at 0017 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 12 cents at $82.94 a barrel.

Both benchmarks have been on a sustained rally since June, with West Texas Intermediate crude trading on Thursday at its highest this year and Brent hitting its best price since January.

"Chinese crude oil imports fell to a 6-month low of 2.412 million barrels per day. However, OPEC increased its 2024 global economic growth forecasts to 2.6 per cent from 2.5 per cent but kept global oil demand growth forecasts unchanged at 2.25 million barrels per day. A higher global growth outlook by OPEC could support crude oil prices. We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil has support at $81.60–80.80 and resistance is at $83.40–84.05 in today’s session. In INR Crude oil has support at Rs 6,780-6,660, while resistance is at Rs 6,950–7,040," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

The Indian government has flagged concerns over volatility in the global oil prices to major oil producers and organisations, oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday. India, which is the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, ships in over 80 per cent of its oil needs from overseas.

"Government has been taking up the issue, bilaterally, with crude oil producing countries, with OPEC and with heads of other international fora to convey India's serious concerns over crude oil price volatility," Puri said in a written reply submitted to parliament.

India wants responsible and reasonable pricing for consumer countries, he said, without elaborating.

