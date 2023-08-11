Ather to launch three new electric scooters including Ather 450S: How to watch LIVE, what to expect

Ather Energy is set to create waves today with the launch of not one, but three new electric scooters. The highly anticipated event is scheduled for 12 PM and will be broadcasted live on YouTube. In a few teasers leading up to the event, the company has confirmed the launch of three new scooters. While we know that Ather 450S will be one of them, the other two are still a mystery.

The star of the show will most likely be the Ather 450S. This fresh offering is poised to rival competitors like the Ola S1 Air and TVS iQUBE in the slightly more affordable range of the electric scooter market. Alongside the Ather 450S, the event might also introduce a revised version of the flagship Ather 450X electric scooter.

Ather 450S: What to expect?

The Ather 450S will be a more cost-effective electric scooter that is expected to drive Ather Energy's volume in the extremely competitive electric scooter market. It will be a direct response to the Ola S1 Air, which is also set to launch shortly.

The Ather 450S might get a design identical to the Ather 450X, featuring similar styling elements like LED headlamps, sleek indicators, and a distinctive LED taillight. However, the instrument cluster may change. We are expecting to see the Ather 450S sporting a non-touch LCD display, differing from the 450X's fully touchscreen interface. The upcoming model will house a smaller 2.9 kWh battery pack, providing a range of 115 km and a top speed of 90 km/h. The company has confirmed that the price will start at Rs 1,29,999.

What to expect from Ather 450-series mystery scooters?

Further details about the additional models are yet to be revealed but Ather might launch revised variants derived from the Ather 450X. After a recent revision to the FAME-2 subsidy scheme, prices for the 450X experienced an increase, now ranging from Rs 1.47 lakh to Rs 1.67 lakh. In comparison, the Ather 450S is set to start at a lower price point. A potential intermediate variant could bridge the price gap between these models.

The Ather 450S is expected to replace the 7-inch TFT touchscreen display on the 450X in favor of a more economical LCD unit. While the top speed of 90 km/h may be retained from the 450X. We might also get a slightly under powered motor compared to the company's flagship product.

