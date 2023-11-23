Petrol and diesel prices on November 23: Check current rates per litre in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, other cities here

Petrol and diesel prices on November 23: Like most days, oil marketing companies kept the petrol and diesel prices constant or at the same level on November 23, Thursday.

In Delhi, the price of petrol on Friday is Rs 96.72 per liter, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol demands a higher price of Rs 106.31 per liter, with diesel following suit at Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, the cost of petrol amounts to Rs 106.31 per liter, with diesel priced at Rs 92.76 per liter. In Chennai, petrol is available at Rs 102.63 per liter, while diesel can be obtained at Rs 94.24 per liter.

Major oil PSUs in India, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), have temporarily abandoned the daily price revision of petrol, diesel since last year.

The last country-wide revision was done on May 21, 2022, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel. India, which is the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, ships in over 80 per cent of its oil needs from overseas.

However, there were minor tweaks in prices in some states, such as Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan. Petrol prices have gone down in Chhattisgarh by 50 paise and diesel by 49 paise. The fuel prices in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan also saw a downward revision. Petrol prices in Madhya Pradesh have fallen by 30 paise.

In Himachal Pradesh, the price of petrol has fallen by 86 paise and that of diesel by 77 paise. In Jharkhand, petrol has become costlier by 24 paise and diesel by 25 paise.

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 98.65

Diesel: Rs 90.05

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 96.71

Diesel: Rs 89.59

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.47

Diesel: Rs 89.72

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

Petrol: Rs 96.73

Diesel: Rs 89.91

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.34

Diesel: Rs 89.53

Crude oil

Oil prices fell 1 per cent in early trading on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session, after OPEC+ postponed a ministerial meeting stoking views the producers might cut output less than earlier anticipated, Reuters reported.

Brent futures fell 81 cents, or 1 per cent, to $81.15 a barrel, after falling as much as 4 per cent on Wednesday. US West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 72 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $76.40, after declining as much as 5 per cent in the previous session.

Crude oil exhibited significant volatility, experiencing a further decline following the postponement of the OPEC+ policy meeting to November 30. Disagreements among OPEC+ members regarding additional output cuts contributed to the downward pressure on crude oil prices.

On Wednesday, crude oil futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) due for a December 18 expiry, was last trading lower by 4.22 per cent at Rs 6,195 per bbl, having swung between Rs 6,170 and Rs 6,506 per bbl during the session so far.

"The US weekly inventory data played a role in the decline, with crude oil inventories increasing by 8.7 million barrels in the past week, surpassing the expected 0.9 million barrel rise. Additionally, the dollar index rebounded from a three-month low, exerting downward pressure on oil prices. Anticipating ongoing volatility, we project that crude oil prices will remain unpredictable in today's session. The support for crude oil stands at $75.30–74.40, with resistance at $77.00-77.70 for today's session. In terms of Indian Rupees (INR), crude oil finds support at Rs 6,300-6,230 and faces resistance at Rs 6,460-6,540," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

