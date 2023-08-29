Petrol, diesel revised price on August 29: Check current rates per litre in Delhi, Mumbai, Noida, Kolkata, other cities here

Petrol and diesel prices on August 29: Oil marketing companies, Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum, kept the petrol and diesel prices mostly at the same level on August 29, Tuesday, after the daily rate revision. The prices were constant in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. There were minor ups and downs in states, such as Bihar, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Goa, Gujarat and Haryana.

On August 29, in Delhi, the price of petrol is Rs 96.72 per liter, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol demands a higher price of Rs 106.31 per liter, with diesel following suit at Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, the cost of petrol is available Rs 106.31 per litre, diesel is priced at Rs 92.76 per liter. In Chennai, petrol is available at Rs 102.63 per liter, while diesel can be obtained at Rs 94.24 per litre.

In terms of minor revision, petrol and diesel prices have come down by 47 paise and diesel by 44 paise in Bihar.

In Rajasthan, the price of petrol has been cut by 48 paise and that of diesel by 43 paise. A downward revision was also seen in West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala.

Meanwhile, petrol has become costlier by 59 paise and diesel by 57 paise in Goa. The price of petrol and diesel has increased by 49 paise in Gujarat. In Haryana too, petrol and diesel have become costlier by 21 paise.

Here is the fresh price chart for major cities

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 98.65

Diesel: Rs 88.95

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 96.66

Diesel: Rs 89.54

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.43

Diesel: Rs 89.65

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

Petrol: Rs 96.65

Diesel: Rs 89.80

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.58

Diesel: Rs 89.75

Rate revision

The last pan-India rate revision was done in May 2022. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reduced the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel on May 21, 2022.

Earlier this month, oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the Indian government has flagged concerns over volatility in the global oil prices to major oil producers and organisations. India is the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, and imports over 80 per cent of its oil needs from other countries.

"Government has been taking up the issue, bilaterally, with crude oil producing countries, with OPEC and with heads of other international fora to convey India's serious concerns over crude oil price volatility," Puri said in a written reply submitted to parliament.

Global crude oil

Oil prices were flat on Tuesday as worries that further possible US interest rate hikes could pull down demand further, Reuters reported. Fed Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday said the US central bank may need to raise rates further to cool stubborn inflation.

On Tuesday, Brent crude LCOc1 was 2 cents lower at $84.40 a barrel by 0032 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude shed 3 cents to $80.07.

Investors await key US economic data later this week that will help determine the path of interest rates this year and next.

“Crude oil prices were highly volatile as it gained in early trades but were unable to hold on to their gains on Monday amid demand worries from China. Crude oil prices are also not able to sustain at higher levels amid further interest rate hike fears in the US. However, supply risks in the US due to storm and stimulus hopes in China are supporting crude oil prices at lower levels. We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil has support at $79.00–78.20 and resistance is at $80.80–81.40 in today’s session. In INR Crude oil has support at Rs 6,540-6,450, while resistance is at Rs 6,690–6,770,” said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.