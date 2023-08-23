Petrol, diesel updated price chart on August 23: Check current rates in major cities here

Petrol, diesel prices today: Petrol and diesel prices largely remained unchanged on August 23 (Wednesday). Fuel rates have been steady for a year now after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reduced the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel in May 2022.

At present, Delhi's petrol rate is Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is being sold for Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is sold for Rs 106.31 and diesel rate is Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, the petrol price is constant at Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

Some states and cities saw some minor changes. Petrol price in Noida fell by 27 paise and is being sold at Rs 96.65 a litre. Diesel also fell by 25 paise and reached Rs 89.80 a litre.

In Lucknow, petrol became cheaper by 11 paise to Rs 96.47 a liter and diesel fell by 10 paise to Rs 89.91 a litre.

In Jaipur, the petrol price was hiked by 5 paise and was at Rs 108.48 a litre, while diesel has gone up by 5 paise to Rs 93.72 a litre.

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 98.65

Diesel: Rs 88.95

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 96.66

Diesel: Rs 89.54

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.43

Diesel: Rs 89.65

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

Petrol: Rs 96.65

Diesel: Rs 89.80

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.58

Diesel: Rs 89.75

The public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs), including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), revise the prices on a daily basis at 6 am, which is in line with global crude oil prices.

Following the daily revision, a number of levies are added to the final price. These levies are Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc. Therefore, the prices differ from state to state.

Global crude oil

Oil prices eased in early trade on Wednesday on the back of fears of prolonged high US interest rates and economic slowdown in top crude importer China and hurt fuel demand. Brent crude dipped 17 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $83.86 a barrel by 0031 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $79.56 a barrel, down 8 cents, or 0.1 per cent. Both benchmarks lost about 0.5 per cent on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

