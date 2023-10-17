Petrol, diesel updated price chart on October 17: Check current rates in major cities here

Petrol, diesel prices on October 17: Petrol and diesel prices largely remained unchanged on October 17. Fuel rates have been steady for more than a year now after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reduced the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel in May 2022.

At present, Delhi petrol rate is Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is being sold for Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is sold for Rs 106.31 and diesel rate is Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, petrol price is constant at Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

Some states saw minor revisions in fuel prices. In Chhattisgarh, petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 47 paise. In Madhya Pradesh, the petrol price was increased 33 paise, diesel prices were hiked by 30 paise.

The price of petrol and diesel has increased by 31 paise in Uttar Pradesh. The fuel prices were increased in West Bengal, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh during the festive season. Petrol has become cheaper by 36 paise and diesel by 35 paise in Punjab.

Here is the fresh price chart for major cities:

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 98.65

Diesel: Rs 90.05

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 96.66

Diesel: Rs 89.54

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57

Diesel: Rs 89.76

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

Petrol: Rs 97.00

Diesel: Rs 89.96

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.58

Diesel: Rs 89.75

Crude oil

Oil futures fell more than $1 a barrel on Monday as expectations rose that the US and Venezuela could soon reach a deal easing sanctions on Venezuelan crude exports, while traders said the Israel-Hamas conflict did not appear to threaten oil supplies in the short term, Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures settled at $89.65 a barrel, down $1.24, or 1.4 per cent. US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) fell $1.03, or 1.2 per cent, to finish at $86.66 a barrel.

"Crude oil exhibited significant volatility and retraced from its recent highs due to the potential lifting of sanctions on Venezuelan oil by the United States. The prospect of negotiations between the United States and Venezuela to remove bans on crude oil exports from Venezuela exerted downward pressure on oil prices. Also, Crude oil prices declined in response to the potential de-escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict ahead of the U.S. President's visit to Israel," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

"Support for oil prices can be found in supply reductions by OPEC+ and ongoing tensions in the Middle East. We anticipate that crude oil prices will remain volatile in today's trading session. Crude oil is expected to find support in the range of $83.50 to $82.40, with resistance at $85.60 to $86.50 for today's session. In terms of the Indian Rupee (INR), crude oil is supported at Rs 7,140 to Rs 7,020, while resistance is at Rs 7,290 to Rs 7,350," said Kalantri.