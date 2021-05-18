Highest one-day rise in Covid-19 deaths at 4,329; major dip in daily new cases

India has reported significant decline in daily Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours at 2,63,533. The death toll, however, rose to its highest at 4,329, the health ministry data shows. As many as 4,22,436 patients also recovered from the disease in the past one day, the data shows. The country had recorded 2,81,386 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The daily new COVID-19 cases went below 3 lakhs after 26 days on Monday.

In a positive development, Maharashtra, which is one of the worst affected states due to Covid-19 in India, saw daily COVID-19 cases dropping below the 30,000-mark on Monday at 26,616. India has reported the biggest single-day fall of 1.63 lakh in active cases on Monday. The case positivity rate also slips to 14.10 per cent and the recovery rate rises to 85.6 per cent.

As per the health ministry, a declining trend in the weekly positivity rate is also observed, which stands at 18.17 per cent as of Monday. Also, the 24-hour recoveries have outnumbered the daily new COVID-19 cases for the 7th time in last eight days and consistently in the last four days.

India's Covid-19 situation

Total cases: 2,52,28,996

Total discharges: 2,15,96,512

Death toll: 2,78,719

Active cases: 33,53,765

Total vaccination: 18,44,53,149

The overall caseload so far has reached 2.52 crore cases, including 2.15 crore recoveries, 2.78 lakh Covid-19 cases and 33.5 lakh active cases. As per the ministry, the total vaccinations stand at 18.44 crore.

According to ICMR, 31,82,92,881 samples have been tested up to May 17 with 18,69,223 samples being tested on Monday. India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, the 30-lakh mark on August 23, the 40-lakh mark on September 5 and the 50-lakh mark on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19 last year. The figure crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70% of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

