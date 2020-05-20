Lockdown 4.0 Coronavirus Live Updates: Railways to run 200 trains from June 1; India tally crosses 1-lakh mark

Latest updates on lockdown 4.0 and coronavirus : India crossed one lakh mark in terms of coronavirus cases on Tuesday, and the number of positive cases per day could see biggest ever spike today. Though the official daily numbers are yet be out, the data compiled by Worldometer suggests over 6,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 106,468. On the upside, over 40,000 people have also recovered from the deadly virus. The coronavirus cases in Maharashtra also continue to rise. The state reported 2,100 new cases in the past one day, and its overall tally now stands at 37,158. The number of cases in Delhi also surged past the 10,000 mark, while the Kejriwal government has allowed economic activities to restart with certain restrictions in place.

8.43 PM: PM interacts with Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the number of Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries has crossed 1 crore. "In less than two years, this initiative has had a positive impact on so many lives. I congratulate all the beneficiaries and their families. I also pray for their good health," he adds.

I appreciate our doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and all others associated with Ayushman Bharat. Their efforts have made it the largest healthcare programme in the world. This initiative has won the trust of several Indians, especially the poor and downtrodden. â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2020

8.30 AM: Passenger train services to resume from June 1

The routes and schedules for these trains will be made public soon, the ministry further stated. These will be non-AC trains, tickets for which will be available exclusively online. Booking of tickets will commence in a few days, Railway Ministry said in its statement.

