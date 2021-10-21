100 crore vaccination milestone: Vice President congratulates Central, state govts

As the total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India crossed the 100-crore milestone, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday urged those who have not yet inoculated themselves to shed vaccine hesitancy.

India achieved a major milestone in its vaccination programme as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore mark on Thursday.

"Congratulations #TeamIndia on the stupendous achievement of administering #100crore doses. My appreciation to all our frontline healthcare workers, scientists, vaccine manufacturers, central and state governments for their dedication and hard work in achieving this landmark feat," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

The vice president also appealed to people, who have still not got their vaccine doses, to shed vaccine hesitancy and get themselves vaccinated.

"Let us all come together and defeat coronavirus. We can do this, India! Let us do this, India," he stressed.