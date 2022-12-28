Covid-19 alert: India may see a surge in Coronavirus cases in January

India, which has strengthened its focus on Covid-19 after China and several other countries reported an outbreak, may see a surge in cases in the next 40 days, official health sources said on Wednesday, an ANI report said.

As per the Union Health Ministry's updates on Wednesday, India has already seen a marginal rise in the total number of cases. India reported 188 new Covid-19 cases, which was 157 on Tuesday. The total tally of the country has now reached 4,46,77,647. There has been a rise of 47 active cases in the last 24 hours. The Health Ministry sources, however, said the severity of the infection is less. Even if there is a wave, deaths and hospitalisation will be very low, they said.

Around 39 foreign returnees of the total 6,000 passengers have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last two days in India. The Centre reintroduced Covid testing measures at all the airports for international travellers last week. Samples of those arriving from foreign countries are being randomly tested for coronavirus variants.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will visit Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport on Wednesday to take stock of the situation.

In addition to this, the Centre has made RT-PCR tests must for international passengers coming to India from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Thailand. If any passenger from these countries is found to be symptomatic or tests positive for Covid, then he/she will be put under quarantine.

The Centre has also asked international passengers to fill the Air Suvidha forms that show their current health status. Air Suvidha is a self-declaration form and was meant to understand contact tracing during the pandemic.

The massive surge in China has been attributed to four variants of coronavirus -- BF.7, BN and BQ series, and SVV variant is 10-15 per cent, as per news reports.

India is in an advantageous position because of its acquired "hybrid immunity", which is due to the immunity acquired through vaccines and natural infection through the first, second, and third wave, as per experts.

(With agency inputs)