COVID precaution dose for 18+: Check if you are eligible

The Union Health Ministry had announced Friday that the COVID precaution dose will be available for all adults across the country from Sunday, April 10 at private vaccination centres.

The ministry had also stated that the ongoing free vaccination programme through government vaccination centres for first and second dose as well as precaution dose, also known as booster dose, to healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60+ population would continue and be accelerated.

The precaution dose for adults at private vaccination centres would be available for a fee from today. However, before going for it beneficiaries should confirm if they are eligible for the precautionary dose.

Eligibility for precaution dose of COVID vaccine

There are two criteria that must be fulfilled before any adult can go for the precaution dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Firstly, the beneficiary must be above 18 years of age. Secondly, they should have had the second dose administered to them at least nine months ago before going for the precaution dose.

The precaution dose would be the same as the first and second dose i.e. if the beneficiary was given Covishield at the time of their first and second dose, they will be administered the same vaccine as their booster dose as well.

Price of precaution dose cut

As mentioned above, unlike frontline workers, healthcare workers and the elderly, adults will have to pay for the precaution dose, or booster dose, of the COVID vaccine at private vaccination centres.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India slashed the prices of the vaccines for the precaution dose on Saturday. The price of a single dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute of India's Covishield has been cut to Rs 225 for private hospitals, the firms had announced.

The private vaccination centres can charge a maximum of Rs 150 as service charge over and above the cost of the vaccine dose, the government announced.

