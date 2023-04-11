Covid surge: India records 5,676 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours

According to the data released by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, India reported 5,676 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, active cases in the country rose to 37,093, and the death toll increased to 5,31,000, the data revealed.

Active cases are now 0.08 per cent of the total cases, while the recovery rate in the country was recorded at 98.73 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,00,079 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise, mock drills to take stock of hospital preparedness were held in several public and private facilities across the country on Monday, with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visiting the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital to review the measures taken to combat the disease.

While visiting the RML Hospital, Mandaviya interacted with the heads of departments and the staff. He also spent time with doctors, nurses, heads of security and sanitation services, listening to their suggestions.

The suggestions revolved around quality clinical practices, measures for infection control, hospital management, sanitation processes and patient-centric provisions.

Earlier, in a review meeting held on April 7, the health minister had urged state health ministers to visit hospitals and oversee the mock drills on April 10 and 11.

In the meeting with state health ministers, and principal and additional chief secretaries held virtually, Mandaviya had stressed on identifying emergency hotspots by monitoring trends of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases, ramping up testing and vaccination, and ensuring readiness of hospital infrastructure.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Covid jab Covovax to cost Rs 225 per dose; to be available on CoWIN app as heterologous booster