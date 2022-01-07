Delhi COVID-19: Non-essential shops in markets, malls to open on odd-even basis

The Delhi Government announced on Friday that shops in markets, complexes and malls that deal with non-essential goods and services shall be allowed to open on an odd-even basis between 10 am to 8 pm in the national capital. The announcement comes at a time when COVID-19 cases are soaring in Delhi.

Shops in complexes, malls and markets would open on alternate days depending on their shop number between 10 am and 8 pm.

The state government added that only one authorized weekly market (up to 50 per cent limit of allowed vendors at normal time) per day per zone shall be allowed to open.

The Arvind-Kejriwal led government has directed all District Magistrates, Municipal Corporations to carry out the exercise of numbering of all shops under their jurisdiction within 24 hours and to ensure that shops or establishments strictly follow the odd-even system.

"All District Magistrates, through MTAs Municipal Corporations, shall carry out the exercise of numbering of all shops under their jurisdiction within 24 hours and shall ensure that shops / establishments are open strictly as per odd-even system, as directed by DDMA," read the notification.

The government has asked the District Magistrates to maintain the documentary evidence (photographs videos etc.) of the exercise of numbering in each market.

"The field functionaries should be instructed to monitor the same at ground level on daily basis and shall ensure strict enforcement without fail," it added.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported nearly 17,000 fresh cases of coronavirus in 24 hours. Delhi's Minister of Health Satyendar Jain said on Friday that more than 30,000 active COVID-19 patients are in Delhi and nearly 17,000 fresh cases were recorded in the city in last 24 hours, taking the positivity rate to 17 per cent.

