'No US citizenship needed, pay in USD': Expert on 10 high-paying remote jobs you can do from anywhere

Remote work continues to be an attractive option for professionals worldwide, and now, a series of posts by US-based educator and management consultant Priyank Ahuja is highlighting high-paying remote jobs that don’t require U.S. citizenship. Ahuja highlights 10 platforms where individuals can access quality opportunities, paying in U.S. dollars, from virtually anywhere in the world.

Advertisement

According to Ahuja, the future of work is borderless, offering lucrative roles that cater to a variety of skill sets. "No U.S. citizenship needed for high-paying remote jobs!" he writes in one of his recent X posts, revealing the platforms and roles that are becoming popular among remote workers.

No U.S. citizenship needed for high-paying remote jobs!



Explore 10 sites offering USD-paying jobs from anywhere.



(Bookmark for Later) — Priyank Ahuja (@ahuja_priyank) December 25, 2025

Here’s a rundown of some of the top options Ahuja shared:

Microtasking – Platforms like Amazon Mechanical Turk and Clickworker offer small online tasks that require minimal effort and no direct communication with others. Quality Assurance Testing – Sites like UserTesting and Testbirds allow individuals to test websites or apps for functionality, providing feedback independently. Advertisement E-commerce Entrepreneur – Starting your own online store on platforms like Amazon or Etsy lets you sell products with minimal interaction, offering an ideal solo business opportunity. Data Annotation – Platforms such as Appen and Lionbridge offer roles where individuals can label data for machine learning projects, requiring attention to detail with little team interaction. Remote Bookkeeping – With platforms like Belay and Bookminders, you can manage financial records from home, requiring only minimal client interaction. UX/UI Testing – Working independently, you can test websites or apps for usability on platforms like UserTesting or TryMyUI, providing feedback to improve user experiences. Online Researcher – Websites like Wonder and AskWonder offer the chance to conduct in-depth research and compile findings into reports, perfect for those who enjoy independent work. Advertisement Podcast Editor – Platforms such as Podfly and We Edit Podcasts let you edit audio files for podcasts, focusing on the technical aspects of production with little interaction. Test Scorer – Roles on platforms like ETS and Pearson involve scoring standardised tests based on established criteria, offering independent work with minimal communication. Cybersecurity Specialist – If you have a background in security, platforms like Remote.co and FlexJobs offer remote cybersecurity roles, where you monitor networks for security breaches and devise protection strategies.

These positions offer a variety of roles across industries, each designed for individuals who prefer working independently and from home. As Ahuja concludes, "This list opens the door to a new world of opportunities where skills, not location or citizenship, define your earning potential."