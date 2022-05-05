Delhi logs 1,365 COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs, positivity rate dips to 6.35%

Delhi reported 1,365 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the health department bulletin issued on Thursday night. There was a marginal bump in daily cases compared to the previous day when it had reported 1,354 infections.

The national capital reported zero COVID-related deaths while 1,472 people recovered from the infection.

The number of active cases in the national capital was reported at 5,746, and the positivity rate dropped to 6.35% from 7.64 per cent on the previous day. The city conducted 21,501 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours. Delhi has been reporting over 1,000 coronavirus cases daily for the past nine days.

Delhi reported 4,189 positive patients in home isolation, and 192 patients admitted in the hospital. Out of the 9,593 hospital beds, only 2.17 per cent or 208 beds are occupied according to the health bulletin. The capital vaccinated 24,564 beneficiaries in last 24 hours.

Recently, COVID-19 cases have been surging in the national capital. On Wednesday, Delhi reported 1,354 fresh cases of COVID-19.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said on last Wednesday that the number of hospital admissions is still very less and the COVID-19 situation in the city is not so serious at present. Asked if restrictions are needed given the spike in cases, he told reporters at a press conference at the party office that the government is keeping an eye on the situation, and the current scenario doesn't warrant major restrictions.

"We have reserved 10,000 beds in hospital for Covid cases, but less than 200 of those are occupied. So, this is satisfying. And the situation is not so serious at present," he said.

