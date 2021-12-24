Delhi reports 180 COVID cases in a day, highest since June 16

India’s capital city Delhi recorded 180 new Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, the data produced by the Government of Delhi suggested.



According to the data report around 62, 697 tests were conducted in a day wherein the positivity rate stood at 0.29 per cent.



In total 82 people have been discharged, recovered and migrated. The deaths reported remained nil.



The Delhi State Health Bulletin mentioned that out of 8,961 over 227 hospital beds are occupied whereas 8,734 remain vacant.



The strength of those instructed for home isolation is around 375.



Total RTPCR, CBNAAT and True Nat tests conducted in the last 24 hours is 57,583. Total tests done so far are 3,22,89,000.



1,22,740 people have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours, the data stated. Out of total 40,949 have got 1st dose of vaccine whereas 81,791 people have been received 2nd dose of Covid-19 vaccine.



Delhi’s cumulative positive cases are now 1442813, taking the cumulative positivity rate to 4.47 per cent.



1682 calls were received for ambulances in the last 24 hours and the total number of containment zones is now 207.

Today, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to congratulate the District Magistrates (DMs), Chief District Medical Officers (CDMOs), District Immunization Officers (DIOs), and other district functionaries as the national capital completed 100 per cent of the first dose vaccination of the eligible population.

