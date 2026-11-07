Japan's 1,400-yr-old Kongo Gumi to India's Wadia Group: Asia's oldest businesses still in operation

Japan's Kongo Gumi: A business dating back to 578 AD

Japan's Kongo Gumi stands out as the oldest company identified in the infographic. Established in 578 AD, the construction company has a history spanning nearly 1,450 years.

Its origins are associated with traditional temple construction, reflecting how specialised craftsmanship and religious architecture helped sustain businesses across generations.

China's Bianyifang, established in 1416, is another exceptionally old business. The company, associated with the restaurant industry, represents the longevity of traditional food businesses in the country.

Russia's Petrodvorets Watch Factory, founded in 1721, is another notable entry, illustrating the historical depth of the region's manufacturing industry.

India's Wadia Group among Asia's oldest businesses

India's Wadia Group, established in 1736, is among the oldest businesses. The group has historical roots in shipbuilding and manufacturing, reflecting India's long association with maritime trade and industrial activity.

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Other businesses in South Asia also feature prominently:

MM Ispahani Limited, Bangladesh: Established in 1820.

House of Habib, Pakistan: Established in 1841.

Nepal Bank Limited, Nepal: Established in 1937.

George Steuart Group, Sri Lanka: Established in 1835.

B Grimm Group, Thailand: Established in 1878.

Myanmar National Airlines, Myanmar: Established in 1948.

Tashi Group, Bhutan: Established in 1959.

The presence of businesses from different sectors highlights how commercial institutions in the region evolved alongside trade, banking, transportation and industrial development.

Oldest businesses across West Asia

The infographic also identifies several long-running businesses across West Asia.

These include Bank Audi in Lebanon, established in 1830; North Oil Company in Iraq, established in 1928; Arab Bank in Jordan, established in 1930; and M.H. Alshaya Co. in Kuwait, established in 1890.

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Other entries include the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company, founded in 1858, and Bank of Georgia, established in 1903.

The region's oldest businesses span banking, shipping, oil, retail and financial services, reflecting the diversity of its commercial history.

What sectors do these businesses represent?

The infographic categorises businesses into four broad economic sectors, based on their primary activities:

Primary sector: Businesses associated with natural resources and extraction.

Secondary sector: Manufacturing and processing industries.

Tertiary sector: Services and distribution, including banking, retail and transportation.

Quaternary sector: Knowledge- and information-based activities.

This classification offers another perspective on the longevity of Asian businesses. Their survival is not restricted to traditional manufacturing or resource-based industries. Financial institutions, retailers, transport operators and service providers also feature.

What makes these businesses stand out?

The longevity of these businesses highlights the importance of institutional continuity, adaptability and the ability to operate through changing economic and political environments.

However, the age of a business does not necessarily mean that its ownership, legal structure or operations have remained unchanged throughout its history. Some businesses have undergone acquisitions, restructuring or changes in management while retaining their historical identity.