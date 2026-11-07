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Diwali investment: FD rates rise to 8.60% - which banks offer the highest returns to seniors in November 2026?

Diwali investment: FD rates rise to 8.60% - which banks offer the highest returns to seniors in November 2026?

HDFC Bank revised its FD rates effective November 4, increasing interest by up to 50 basis points (bps) on select tenures. ICICI Bank and Punjab National Bank (PNB) have also revised their rates, while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and small finance banks have announced changes.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 7, 2026 3:15 AM IST
Diwali investment: FD rates rise to 8.60% - which banks offer the highest returns to seniors in November 2026?Suryoday Small Finance Bank currently offers the highest advertised rate among the banks compared, at 8.60% for senior citizens, followed by Utkarsh Small Finance Bank at 8.50%.

Fixed deposit (FD) interest rates have increased across several banks in November 2026, with senior citizens now eligible for returns of up to 8.60% on select tenures. While major lenders such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Punjab National Bank offer rates of around 7.10–7.20%, small finance banks are offering substantially higher returns, creating opportunities for depositors seeking regular interest income.

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HDFC Bank revised its FD rates effective November 4, increasing interest by up to 50 basis points (bps) on select tenures. ICICI Bank and Punjab National Bank (PNB) have also revised their rates, while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and small finance banks have announced changes.

Which banks offer the highest FD rates?

Suryoday Small Finance Bank currently offers the highest advertised rate among the banks compared, at 8.60% for senior citizens, followed by Utkarsh Small Finance Bank at 8.50%.

Kotak Mahindra Bank offers up to 7.55%, while Axis Bank provides up to 7.35%. HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank offer maximum rates of 7.20%, compared with PNB's 7.10%.

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How much can senior citizens earn on ₹5 lakh and ₹10 lakh?

The difference between banks becomes significant for larger deposits.

At 8.60%, a ₹5-lakh deposit generates ₹43,000 in annual interest, compared with ₹36,000 at 7.20%, a difference of ₹7,000.

For a ₹10-lakh deposit, annual interest rises to ₹86,000 at 8.60%, against ₹72,000 at 7.20%, providing an additional ₹14,000.

Illustrative annual simple-interest calculations before tax. Actual maturity proceeds depend on tenure, compounding and payout frequency.

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Which tenures offer the highest returns?

HDFC Bank offers 7.20% to senior citizens on deposits ranging from three years and one day to five years.

ICICI Bank offers 7.20% on deposits of three years and one day to five years, including its five-year tax-saving FD.

PNB's highest senior citizen rate of 7.10% applies to its 444-day special deposit scheme.

The exact tenures offering peak rates at Suryoday, Utkarsh, Kotak Mahindra and Axis Bank should be confirmed from their latest rate schedules.

Should investors chase higher FD rates?

Higher interest rates can improve retirement income, but deposit safety and diversification remain important.

Under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) framework, eligible bank deposits are insured up to ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank, including principal and interest.

Senior citizens investing larger amounts should consider spreading deposits across different insured banks rather than concentrating savings in one institution.

They should also compare premature withdrawal penalties, interest payout options and taxation before selecting an FD.

Ultimately, the highest advertised rate may not deliver the best outcome if the deposit tenure does not match the investor's liquidity requirements.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Nov 7, 2026 3:15 AM IST
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