DGCI gives emergency use approval to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for 12-18 years age group

The Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) has given emergency use approval to Bharat Biotech for its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for 12-18 years age group, news agency Press Trust of India reported citing sources.

The authorisation comes at a time when there are rising concerns about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and the COVID-19 cases are showing a rising trend in many states of the country.

Till now, Covaxin was being used in the country's vaccination programme against COVID-19 for those above 18 years of age.

