Ganga river water as a cure for Covid? Govt issues clarification

The government of India on Thursday clarified that it has not received any request from National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) to conduct research on the use of Ganga river water as a cure for Covid.

However, Ministry of Jal Shakti said NMCG had sent two proposals viz., "Ganga Sediments could immunize against COVID19" and "Treatment of COVID-19 by Ganga Jal" April 28, 2020 to Indian Council of Medical Research for examination at their end.

It has been observed that no definite trend exists on impact of lockdown on different water quality parameters observed for various stretches of river Ganga and its tributaries, the ministry said.

"Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has informed that based on water quality monitoring of river Ganga being carried out during Covid-19 period and studies conducted by them, State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) and other agencies to assess the impact of lockdown on the water quality of river Ganga and its tributaries, it has been observed that no definite trend exists in different water quality parameters observed for various stretches of river Ganga and its tributaries.

"However, varying degrees of improvement in a few water quality parameters have been observed as per CPCB and SPCB reports, which may be attributed to various factors such as increased availability of fresh water due to rainfall in the river catchment, no industrial effluent discharge and reduced human activity such as restriction on bathing, ritual disposal, restricted tourism, solid waste, mass washing of clothes etc during the lockdown period," the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, in the wake of surge in Covid cases in many countries, India has started 2 per cent random sampling of international travellers coming to the country and may consider making it mandatory for all if necessary, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.

He was responding to queries of some Opposition MPs after his suo moto statement in Rajya Sabha on the latest COVID-19 situation and India's preparedness.

''We are constantly monitoring the situation. There are no direct flights between China and India but people come via other routes,'' he said in response to a query by Raghav Chadha of AAP on whether the government would ban direct flights from China.

As a health minister, Mandaviya said he has spoken to many countries and WHO about what all precautions are needed to be taken and also understand in which direction the pandemic is moving.

''At a primary stage, we have already started doing 2 per cent random sampling of any traveller coming to India,'' he said.

The minister further said ''in the coming days the percentage could be increased and if necessary we will make it mandatory for everyone coming to India''.

Mandaviya also said the focus of the government is to ensure that no unknown variant of the virus enters India and at the same time there is now impediment on travelling.

