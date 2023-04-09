India logs 5,357 new Covid cases in 24 hours, active tally crosses 32,000-mark

India reported a slight drop in the daily Covid-19 cases as compared to the day before with 5,357 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 32,814, according to the latest health ministry data on Sunday.

A day before, the country saw about 6,166 new coronavirus cases as the active infection tally rose to 31,194.

At 32,814, the active cases comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,41,92,837, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 per cent.

As per the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Uttar Pradesh goes on alert mode

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak instructed the officers across the state to activate the Covid command centres in the districts and ensure the adequate availability of medicines and equipment.

Instructions have been issued for the use of masks in hospitals, increased testing and sending samples to the KGMU for genome sequencing.

The total number of active cases in UP stands at around 1,000.

On Saturday, the UP Government also made Covid tests mandatory for anyone returning to the country from abroad. Instructions were also given to perform genome sequencing on the samples which tested positive for the virus.

Also Read: PM Modi visits Bandipur Tiger Reserve, to release census data on 50 years of 'Project Tiger'

Also Watch: IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Hardik Pandya-led GT to face Nitish Rana-led KKR, Aiden Markram-led SRH vs Shikhar Dhawan-led PBKS; Players, Match timings, toss, RR vs DC Highlights

Also Watch: Work-from-home scams: People lose up to Rs 1 crore to cyber crooks; all you need to know