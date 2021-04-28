India records highest 3.6 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 3,293 deaths in 24 hours

India has reported the biggest ever spike of 3,60,960 new COVID-19 cases, 3,293 deaths and 2,61,162 discharges in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry data suggested.

With the current rise in cases, India's case positivity rate has reached 21 per cent. As of now, the total cases stand at 1,79,97,267. As many as 1,48,17,371 people have recovered. The death toll in India has risen to 2,01,187.

India's active case tally has risen to 29,78,709. Under the country's mega vaccination programme, 14,78,27,367 people have been vaccinated so far, including 25.56 lakh vaccinations in the past one day.

The central government had announced last week that all citizens above the age of 18 will be able to get COVID-19 vaccine from May 1 onwards. Currently, only people above the age of 45, healthcare and frontline workers are being administered the vaccine. However, everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible to get the vaccine from May 1.

It will be mandatory to register through CoWIN portal or Aarogya Setu app to get a COVID-19 vaccine jab, official sources said on April 25. Registrations on the CoWIN portal and Aarogya Setu app will begin tomorrow, April 28.

Also read: Covishield, Covaxin protect against 'Indian strain' of COVID-19, shows preliminary study

Also read: 39 vaccines to battle Covid-19 by December; 6 from India

Also read: India badly needs Sputnik V in fight against COVID-19

Also read: India to get Sputnik V doses in May; 1st batch to be imported from Russia, says Dr Reddy's CEO