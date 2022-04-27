New book on role of women leaders during COVID launched at Raisina Dialogue 2022

A new book, launched on Wednesday at the think tank Observer Research Foundation's (ORF) event, celebrates the role of women leaders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The book, called The First Responders: Women Who Led India Through The Pandemic, was unveiled at the Raisina Dialogue 2022.

The book, which has been published jointly by the Reliance Foundation and ORF, illustrates the lives of women who supported their communities across India and their role in helping combat the challenges of the pandemic at the grassroots level.

The book launch was followed by a panel discussion on the subject, ‘The First Responder: Women Leadership and the SDGs’, with Smriti Irani, Minister for Women and Child Development; Kwati Candith, Deputy Minister, International Relations and Co-operation, South Africa; Waseqa Ayesha Khan, Member of Parliament, Bangladesh; and Shombi Sharp, Resident Coordinator, India, United Nations.

The book highlights the work of 25 Indian women across governance, education and skilling, health and nutrition and entrepreneurship and livelihoods, and their individual journeys to leadership over several years.

Some of the women leaders featured in the book include a water conservation advocate in Uttarakhand, a health worker in Madhya Pradesh, a football coach in Manipur and a police officer in Telangana.

"The practices, methods and tools used by the ‘First Responders’ have learnings for policymakers and development practitioners, and the outcomes envisaged in Goal 5 of UN Sustainable Development Goals that calls up on the international community to ensure full and effective participation and equal opportunities for women," RIL said in a statement.