Good news for Vaishno Devi pilgrims: Sabarmati-Jammu Tawi Express to run till Katra

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No More Change At Jammu

The train will continue via Jammu and stop at Shaheed Captain Tushar Mahajan station in Udhampur before reaching Shri Mata Vaishno Devi railway station at Katra, according to the Northern Railway's Jammu division.

The extended service is expected to benefit thousands of passengers from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and other parts of western India.

Passengers will no longer need to change trains or make separate arrangements for the final leg to Katra. This is expected to reduce both travel time and additional expenses, officials said.

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When Will The Extended Service Start?

The Railway Board has approved the extension, but the start date has not yet been announced. It will be notified separately once finalised.

Passengers have been advised to check the IRCTC website, mobile app or station enquiry counters for reservation details and the latest train status.

The extension is likely to boost religious tourism and improve rail connectivity to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

