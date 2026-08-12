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Good news for Vaishno Devi pilgrims: Sabarmati-Jammu Tawi Express to run till Katra

Good news for Vaishno Devi pilgrims: Sabarmati-Jammu Tawi Express to run till Katra

The train will continue via Jammu and stop at Shaheed Captain Tushar Mahajan station in Udhampur before reaching Shri Mata Vaishno Devi railway station at Katra

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 12, 2026 8:35 PM IST
Good news for Vaishno Devi pilgrims: Sabarmati-Jammu Tawi Express to run till KatraBig relief for Vaishno Devi pilgrims: Sabarmati Express to run directly till Katra (Image: AI generated)

Vaishno Devi pilgrims travelling from western India will soon get a more convenient rail connection to Katra. The Railway Board on Wednesday approved the extension of the Sabarmati-Jammu Tawi Express till Katra, news agency PTI reported.

The move will make the journey easier for passengers who currently have to get off at Jammu Tawi and arrange another mode of transport to reach Katra.

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No More Change At Jammu

The train will continue via Jammu and stop at Shaheed Captain Tushar Mahajan station in Udhampur before reaching Shri Mata Vaishno Devi railway station at Katra, according to the Northern Railway's Jammu division.

The extended service is expected to benefit thousands of passengers from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and other parts of western India.

Passengers will no longer need to change trains or make separate arrangements for the final leg to Katra. This is expected to reduce both travel time and additional expenses, officials said.

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When Will The Extended Service Start?

The Railway Board has approved the extension, but the start date has not yet been announced. It will be notified separately once finalised.

Passengers have been advised to check the IRCTC website, mobile app or station enquiry counters for reservation details and the latest train status.

The extension is likely to boost religious tourism and improve rail connectivity to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

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Published on: Aug 12, 2026 8:35 PM IST
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