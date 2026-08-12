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3 hydraulic warnings, 2 autopilot alerts: New details emerge from Air India Phuket-Delhi flight

3 hydraulic warnings, 2 autopilot alerts: New details emerge from Air India Phuket-Delhi flight

The Airbus A320, registered VT-EXO, was operating flight AI2379 when it experienced a sudden altitude variation during the journey. The aircraft later landed in Delhi.

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Amit Bhardwaj
  • Updated Aug 12, 2026 7:36 PM IST
3 hydraulic warnings, 2 autopilot alerts: New details emerge from Air India Phuket-Delhi flightThe aircraft's green, yellow and blue hydraulic systems all showed low-pressure warnings within a short span of time

Three hydraulic warnings were recorded on the Air India Phuket-Delhi flight shortly before its autopilot disengaged, according to a maintenance record now being examined as part of the investigation into the August 4 incident.

The Airbus A320, registered VT-EXO, was operating flight AI2379 when it experienced a sudden altitude variation during the journey. The aircraft later landed in Delhi.

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The maintenance report was prepared after the flight and contains a series of technical alerts recorded during the journey, sources familiar with the investigation told India Today TV.

Must Read: Air India Phuket-Delhi pilot tests positive for marijuana; AAIB probes 300-ft altitude drop

WHAT THE RECORD SHOWS

The aircraft's green, yellow and blue hydraulic systems all showed low-pressure warnings within a short span of time, according to the report.

An autopilot disconnection alert appeared shortly after those warnings.

The record then showed another autopilot-off alert later in the flight, before the aircraft landed. This suggests the system may have been switched back on after the first disconnection and disengaged again later.

The report also flagged warnings involving emergency exit doors and other aircraft systems.

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Investigators are now looking at the order in which the warnings appeared, and whether they had any connection with the aircraft's sudden altitude change and the turbulence event, the sources said.

The maintenance report has been shared with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) as part of the ongoing probe.

At this stage, investigators are examining whether the technical alerts were linked to the incident.

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Published on: Aug 12, 2026 7:34 PM IST
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