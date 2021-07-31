New Delta variant outbreak in China's Nanjing may spread to more areas, says Chinese health regulator

A highly contagious Delta variant strain's new outbreak in the Nanjing city, located in East China's Jiangsu province, is likely to spread to more regions in the short term, He Qinghua, a senior official with the National Health Commission, said at a press conference on Saturday. This wave of the outbreak, which was first detected at Nanjing Lukou International Airport, took place when tourists gathered at popular scenic spots.

"Due to the above three characteristics, the Nanjing outbreak has spread to other regions within and outside Jiangsu province. There is a risk that it will continue to spread to more regions," said Qinghua.

A total of 262 infections have been reported till Friday (July 31) since the first confirmed case was reported on July 20. An accumulative total of 328 locally transmitted cases were reported in July alone in China, as per the National Health Commission data. Zhangjiajie in Central China's Hunan province also became another significant point of COVID-19 resurgence.

Qinghua noted the Delta variant is still a form of coronavirus whose transmission source is clear and also highlighted that China successfully mitigated more than 30 outbreaks in areas like South China's Guangdong province and Northeast China's Liaoning province.

Deputy director-general of China CDC and Chinese Preventive Medicine Association secretary-general Feng Zijian listed measures taken to curb the outbreak such as large-scale tracking of people leaving Nanjing and Zhangjiajie besides precautions in the two cities.

Zijian cautioned people in medium and high-risk regions to cancel intra-provincial trips while those who plan to travel to these areas have been advised to postpone their visit.

China has classified 3 high-risk areas and 70 medium-risk areas across seven provinces as of Saturday afternoon.

