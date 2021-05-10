Over 9 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses to be received by states, UTs in next 3 days, says HeathMin

More than 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs, which will receive over 9 lakh additional doses in the next three days, the health ministry said on Monday. The Centre's statement comes as some states say their vaccine stocks are drying.

The Centre has so far provided nearly 18 crore vaccine doses (17,93,57,860) to states and UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption, including wastage, is 16,89,27,797 doses, the ministry data shows.

"More than 1 crore COVID vaccine doses (1,04,30,063) are still available with the states and UTs to be administered. States with a negative balance are showing more consumption (including wastage) than vaccine supplied as they have not reconciled the vaccine they have supplied to armed forces.

Furthermore, more than 9 lakh (9,24,910) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the states and UTs within the next three days," the ministry said. Vaccination forms an integral component of the five-point strategy of the Government of India of containment and management of the pandemic (including Test, Track, Treat and COVID Appropriate Behaviour), the ministry said.

UP has a maximum of 12.7 lakh vaccines at its disposals, followed by 10.4 lakh in Gujarat and 8.78 lakh in Tamil Nadu. Haryana has reported maximum wastage at 6.49 per cent of the total vaccines allocated to it, followed by Assam at 5.92 per cent and Rajasthan at 5.68 per cent.

The issue of vaccine shortage has taken centerstage in India, with many states, including Delhi, reporting medical oxygen crunch. The Delhi government, in an SOS to the Centre on Monday, said it has Covaxin stock only to last a day, while Covishield stock is enough for around four days. According to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi needs 83 lakh doses per month to vaccinate everyone above 18 years of age in the next three months.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Office tweeted on Sunday that India is the fastest country in the world to administer 100 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. India achieved the feat in 85 days whereas the USA took 89 days and China reached the milestone in 102 days.

