What is Molnupiravir? Optimus Pharma to launch anti-COVID pill shortly; Check out dosage

Multiple pharma firms on Tuesday had received permission from the Drug Controller General of Indi (DCGI) for restricted emergency use of anti-COVID-19 pill Molnupiravir.

The firms had stated that they will launch their versions of the Molnupiravir in the market shortly.

Hyderabad-based Optimus Pharma is one of the firms that had received DCGI's nod. It had stated on Tuesday that it would be launching its frontline COVID-19 medication Molnupiravir in the Indian market in a day or two.

Optimus Pharma's version of oral anti-COVID-19 drug Molnupiravir is called Molcovir. The recommended dose of Molcovir is two 400 mg capsules every 12 hours for 5 days, as an add on to the standard care treatment for COVID-19 infection.

Optimus Pharma in a press release noted that it had successfully completed the Phase 3 Clinical Trial on 1,218 subjects across 29 geographical study sites all over India.

"We want to cover maximum demographic diversity into our trial in order to obtain data across the different geographical regions of the country and conclusive evidence that Molnupiravir is able to bring about viral load reduction over 5 days of treatment duration," Chairman and Managing Director of Optimus Pharma, D Srinivasa Reddy said.

Optimus Pharma told that it had developed the API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) in house at its R&D centre. It also revealed highly promising results of the drug in its ability to reduce viral load and bring out significant symptomatic improvement in patient's health.

What is Molnupiravir?

Molnupiravir is an antiviral medication that inhibits the replication of certain RNA viruses. It is used to treat COVID-19 in those infected by SARS-CoV-2.

As per conditions of the DCGI's approval, the drug should be sold by retail only under prescription of medical specialists, reported PTI.

According to the conditions, the drug is not authorised for use in patients less than 18 years and for initiation of treatment in patients requiring immediate hospitalisation due to COVID-19.

However, if the dosage was initiated before hospitalisation due to COVID 19, it may be continued, sources told the news agency.

It is also not authorsied for use for longer than five consecutive days and for pre-exposure or post exposure prophylaxis for prevention of COVID-19 for pregnant women. The pill is intended to be taken twice a day for five days by people at home with mild to moderate Covid-19.

These firms will manufacture Molnupiravir:

Pharma firms Cipla, Strides, Mylan, Emcure, Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma, Cipla, Hetero and Torrent are among the 13 pharma firms that have received approvals from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture and market their versions of Molnupiravir.

The firms plan to market the capsules under their respective brands and make them available at all leading pharmacies and COVID-treatment centres across the country.

Earlier this year, the firms had signed non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreements with Merck Sharpe Dohme (MSD) to manufacture and supply the generic version of Molnupiravir in over 100 low and middle-income countries (LMICs), including India.