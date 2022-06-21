BAYC accused of discrimination; faces flak on Twitter

The Bored Ape Yacht Club is trending on Twitter and for the wrong reasons. Some serious racism charges against the NFT collectible are behind its recent spotlight.

The claims originate from a recent YouTube video with the title "Bored Ape Nazi Club." The YouTube video by popular YouTuber Philion provides an overview of various "evidence" previously presented by BAYC opponent and NFT commentator Ryder Ripps.

In January this year, Ryder Ripps posted extensive evidence on Twitter that the Bored Ape Yacht Club contains racist 'dog whistles, white supremacist signifiers, and arcane racism.'

In a nutshell, Ripps argued that Bored Ape Yacht Club conceals its racism through iconography, codes, and alt-right memes. In addition, Ripps highlights that a reasonable comprehension of 4Chan and internet culture is required to detect these signs.

This point is underlined specifically in Philion's YouTube video. In it, the YouTuber constantly discusses how white nationalists in the United States use 4Chan for highly encrypted communication. According to Philion, this is all part of a popular YouTuber plan. The YouTube video alleges, essentially, that BAYC is a sophisticated racist troll job in the style of neo-Nazi 4Chan communities.

The video finishes with a call to action for Twitter users to employ the hashtag #BURNBAYC. People are expected to utilise the hashtag as part of a viral campaign.

hilion specifically encourages individuals to exert pressure on famous Bored Ape holders to destroy their BAYC NFTs. The video's virality indicates that several people could relate to it. At least sufficient to place the hashtag on Twitter's trending page for most of the day after the video's release.

