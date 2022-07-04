Christie’s to auction NFT of COVID-19 vaccine  

NFTs have taken over the world by storm and Medicine is its latest destination.

The University of Pennsylvania, in association with renowned scientist Dr. Drew Weissman, has created an NFT of the mRNA vaccine that is helping people combat COVID-19.

The NFT is a 3D digital piece called "mRNA NFT: Vaccines For A New Era”

The NFT provides a view into the molecular structure of the vaccine and shows how a cutting-edge mRNA vaccination fights diseases, in this case: COVID-19.

The NFT would be auctioned online via Christie's New York. The digital artwork was created by Dr. Drew Weissman, whose groundbreaking work aided in the creation of mRNA vaccines, and the University of Pennsylvania.

Apart from the digital artwork, the NFT comes with the University of Pennsylvania's mRNA patent filings, along with an original letter from Dr. Weissmant. A storyboard that describes what the NFT depicts is also included.

The funds raised from the auctioning of the NFT would be used to support ongoing researches at Penn Medicine and the University of Pennsylvania.

Peter Klarnet, Vice President and Senior Specialist in the Department of Books and Manuscripts at Christie’s said in a statement "We've all heard about mRNA vaccines on the news, now this amazing NFT gives us an unprecedented view of this technology in action. It's been a privilege to work with the scientists at the University of Pennsylvania, who are doing the work that is saving millions of lives worldwide, and gratifying to know the proceeds from this sale will help Dr. Drew Weissman and his team harness this new kind of vaccine to fight a greater range of illnesses and alleviate even more suffering."

Also Read: All you need to know about TDS on cryptos in 5 points - BusinessToday

Also Read: What is the OneCoin scam promoted by Cryptoqueen Ruja Ignatova? - BusinessToday