Crypto markets in green for second day in a row; Bitcoin, Ethereum up

Cryptocurrency markets are in green for the second day in a row. The global market cap is up by a significant 5.81 per cent in the last 24 hours and is at $1.31 trillion as of 7:30 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is up by 6.38 per cent, and is trading at $31,543, breaking the $30,000 barrier. Ethereum also showed decent uptrend and rose by 7.98 per cent and is trading at $1,985.

The USDT Tether showed 0.03 per cent uptrend in the last 24 hours in its value and is trading at $0.9994, whereas the USDC stablecoins showed 0.02 per cent downtrend in its value and is trading at $1.

The BNB token has gone up by 3.03 per cent.

XRP Ripple token is 5.68 per cent up from its value in the last 24 hours.

The ADA token showed a whopping 16.54 per cent uptrend in the last 24 hours.

Solana rose by 2.30 per cent.

The BinanceUSD stablecoin is down 0.17 per cent and is trading at $1.

Doge, the popular memecoin is at the spot of the tenth most valuable token and is up 4.06 per cent.

After the infamous crypto crash, Bitcoin surpassed the $31,000 mark for the first time in the past two weeks.

In other news, South Korean authorities reportedly subpoenaed all Terraform Labs employees to conduct a full investigation in the matter of the Terra Luna crash that triggered the crypto crash.

Also, Kazakhstan estimates that cryptocurrency mining could generate as much as $1.5 billion in revenues for the country in coming five years.

Furthermore, the average Ethereum network fee has dropped to a ten-month low of $2.96 per transaction.

Moreover, the Bitcoin Lightning Network capacity has set an all-time high of 3915 $BTC.

Russia has added a proposal to allow Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payments in foreign trade to its draft law regarding the same.

