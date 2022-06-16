Four crypto companies continue to hire in the midst of firing rage

While major crypto companies, even unicorns like Coinbase, Gemini, Robinhood, and several others are laying people off in thousands blaming the bear markets and global economic contraction, there are still some crypto companies that are not just retaining employees, but are also on a hiring spree.

Binance

After Coinbase’s announcement of reducing almost 1/5th of its headcount, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao took to Twitter to announce that the exchange would be hiring 2000 more people.

Binance is a cryptocurrency exchange that is the largest in the world in terms of daily cryptocurrency trading volume. It was established in 2017 by Changpeng Zhao.

Ripple

Hours after Crypto.com and Binance’s announcement, Ripple CEO announced that they are well prepared for the upcoming crypto winter and the company will keep hiring.

Ripple is a real-time gross settlement system, currency exchange, and remittance network developed by Ripple Labs Inc., a technology company based in the United States.

Kraken

Cryptocurrency exchange is also on a hiring spree. The exchange announced in a blog post that it would be hiring 500 more people across various roles to strengthen its operations.

Kraken is a cryptocurrency exchange and bank that was established in 2011 and is based out of the United States.

FTX

Sam Bankman-Fried, co-founder and CEO of FTX crypto exchange also announced last week that the exchange is expanding and would be hiring more people despite how other exchanges are letting people go.

FTX is one of the top cryptocurrency exchanges worldwide. It was founded by MIT graduates Sam Bankman-Fried and Gary Wang in May 2019.

