Jupiter Meta to launch music NFTs during metaverse concert

Jupiter Meta, a fully curated NFT marketplace, has announced the launch of music NFTs. The music NFTs would be offered during a metaverse concert featuring South Indian singer and composer Karthik.

The metaverse concert would take place on April 14. The tickets of the concert would be stored as NFTs in the buyer’s wallet and would also possess future tradeable value. Ticket holders would be credited with the new tracks as music NFTs. The owners could then use those NFTs any way they want.

Manasa Rajan, CEO of Jupiter Meta said, “The metaverse isn’t just a buzzword anymore. It has real implications and brings actual value to the way we interact with one another and with intangibles such as culture and the sense of community.” She further added, “Music NFTs will give users a specific value and sense of ownership that cannot be replicated, while the concert will bridge the physical divide between artist and fan in a sense and open the doors for more personalised and meaningful conversations outside our reality.”

The performer, Karthik also expressed delight at being able to connect with his fanbase in this unique manner. In a release, he said, “Doing something like this in the metaverse is beyond imagination! I’m really happy fans get to experience this special moment and own my new songs! It is going to be rocking.”

Interested buyers can buy the ticket to the concert by paying via Internet banking, debit, and credit card, as well as by UPI. The interested buyers need not have a crypto wallet and crypto assets to buy the tickets.

