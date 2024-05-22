Bitcoin Pizza Day: Rs 364 crore per slice of Pizza! Once worthless, how Bitcoin changed the crypto world?

Truth is stranger than fiction, Mark Twain once said. The world of cryptocurrencies is no exception. Take this: In hindsight, someone is regretting trading Bitcoins for two large pizzas, some 14 years ago -- Bitcoins he paid for every single slice then are worth Rs 364 crore today!



Related Articles

This is a Floridian programmer named Laszlo Hanyecz, who bought two large pizzas and paid 10,000 Bitcoins for them. This was the first-ever recorded real-world transaction using crypto asset, marking May 22 as Bitcoin Pizza Day.



Moreover, it actually took almost four days for the swap to occur!



Hanyecz announced on the Bitcointalk.org forum on May 18, 2010, that he planned to use Bitcoin to buy pizza. He was willing to pay 10,000 Bitcoin to anyone who could place an order. On May 22, 2010 Jeremy Sturdivant, a 19-year-old at the time, started turning heads on the forum. He accepted the offer of 10,000 Bitcoin for two pizzas, valued at around $41 back then.



Had Hanyecz held those 10,000 Bitcoins today, they would have valued a whopping Rs 58,23,33,56,700, or Rs 5,823 crore, today. Each Pizza was worth more than Rs 2,911.66 crore (as of today's calculation pricing Bitcoin at Rs 58,23,335.67) for him as of today. Considering eight slices in a large pizza, each slice would have been worth Rs 364 crore today.



One might think Laszlo Hanyecz was not smart enough for not holding onto his 10,000 Bitcoins, which would be worth a fortune today.



However, his purchase was pivotal as the first successful commercial transaction using Bitcoin. If Hanyecz had not buy those pizzas, Bitcoin might not have demonstrated its real-world utility, said Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex.



"This transaction showcased Bitcoin's potential as a medium of exchange, contributing to its credibility and adoption. Thus, his seemingly modest purchase played a crucial role in establishing Bitcoin's value and fostering its growth into a mainstream financial asset. This event highlights Bitcoin's evolution from an experiment to a mainstream financial asset," Patel adds.



In hindsight, today's calculation might sound ridiculous to many, but the event makes history for paving the way for crypto-commerce or giving birth to cryptocurrencies as an alternative mode of payment. The novelty in the fad is celebrated by the crypto fanatics across the world.



Bitcoin Pizza Day marks the transition of Bitcoin from a niche hobby for cryptographers and technologists to a more mainstream economic tool, said Sumit Gupta, co-founder, CoinDCX. It is hard to predict exactly because this is a cultural phenomena but the adoption of bitcoin and also crypto may have likely been even slower if the forum member didn’t agree to the exchange, he said.



"The value of Bitcoin might have followed a different trajectory. This iconic event contributed to Bitcoin’s narrative and early community engagement. Without it bitcoin’s price action may have been very different and adoption may have been much lower. If bitcoin pizza day didn’t happen some other food or well known product may have taken that distinction," Gupta adds on a lighter note.



Bitcoin has come a long way since its inception to governments across the globe approving Bitcoin spot ETFs. Bitcoin is recognized as a viable investment by retail and institutional investors. The digital asset class has delivered multibagger returns to investors in the last few months rising to new all times highs of $73,750.07 two months ago. It is currently around $70,000 mark.



Rajagopal Menon, VP, WazirX highlighted the opportunity cost long-term investing in Bitcoins. "Laszlo's pioneering use of GPUs for mining also sparked innovation in specialized mining hardware and techniques. This pizza purchase demonstrated Bitcoin's real-world utility and paved the way for its future growth,” he said.



Bitcoin Pizza Day has been a significant day in the blockchain history, which has resulted in many new fads like stablecoins, Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and new innovations in the blockchain universe. However, the volatility and unregulated status remains a concern over digital asset class across the world.